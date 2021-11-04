Boo with the Red & Blue

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events
Long lines of superheroes, princesses and other characters filled the streets of downtown Whitney Friday, October 29, as the city hosted the annual “Boo with the Red and Blue” Halloween event. Children enjoyed free hot dogs courtesy of the event’s sponsors, along with candy passed out by area businesses and organizations. They also visited with law enforcement, firefighters, ambulance crews and other first responders.

