Whitney honors its veterans

Reporter: Ellie Mahan
November 17, 2021
A Veterans Day celebration was held at Lake Whitney Senior Center Thursday, November 11. In attendance were representatives from American Legion Post 522, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12176, Fort Graham Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and members of the community. After the Presentation of the Colors, the Whitney High School Jazz Band kicked off the event with the “Star-Spangled Banner” followed by speakers from multiple branches of the military, including keynote speaker Richard Wilder, First Sergeant, U.S. Army, retired. White Bluff Chapel Pastor Randy Marshall, retired chaplain and colonel in the U.S. Air Force, also spoke: “We join hands with those across our land, across the United States, who are taking this time in this moment to say ‘thanks.’ Thanks for being willing to stand arm in arm, supporting our nation’s freedom, committed to the core values of honor, duty, integrity, courage, loyalty and excellence.”
