Farm and Ranch Seminar set in Bosque County

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 24, 2021



A multi-county Farm and Ranch Seminar for farmers and ranchers conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in District 8 is scheduled for Thursday, December 9. The District 8 Farm and Ranch Seminar will be offered at 14 locations across Central Texas.



The Bosque County Extension Office will be hosting this program at the Meridian Civic Center located at 309 West River Street in Meridian. Program registration cost is $50, which includes lunch, breaks and handout materials.



Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with presentations starting at 7:30 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.



Those interested in this program can pre-register by contacting the Bosque County Extension Office at 254-435-2331 or online at https://bosque.agrilife.org.



The seminar will provide participants with the opportunity to receive up to eight CEUs.



Of these eight hours, three hours will be in General, two hours in IPM, two hours in Laws and Regulations and one hour in Drift.



Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators will be able to obtain their required five hours within the first five hours of the program.



Topics and speakers include: General Herbicide & Pesticide Update (1 General CEU Credit) presented by Dr. Scott Nolte, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; Feral Hog Management Strategies & Control Methods (1 IPM CEU Credit) by Mikayla Killam, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; Managing Pesticide Drift & How to Do Your Part (1 Drift Mgmt. CEU Credit) by Ben McKnight, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; TDA Laws & Regulations Compliance (1 Laws & Regs. CEU Credit) by Perry Cervantes, Texas Dept. of Agriculture; Pest Management in Forage & Row Crop Operations (1 IPM CEU Credit) by Dr. David Kerns, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; 2021 TDA Laws & Regulations Update (1 Laws & Regs. CEU Credit) presented by Dr. Don Renchie, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; Controlling Disease and Insects in Fruit & Nut Trees (1 General CEU Credit) by Dr. Tim Hartmann, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; Turf Grass Management for Homeowners (1 General CEU Credit) by Dr. Chrissie Seagers, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.



Private Applicators License holders must obtain 15 hours of CEUs every five years to renew/recertify their license; including two hours of Laws and Regulations, two hours of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and any mix of these and General hours to equal the required 15 hours of CEUs.



Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators are required to recertify every year by obtaining five continuing education credits with one credit each from two of the following categories: Laws and Regulations, Integrated Pest Management or Drift Minimization.



Individuals with disabilities requiring an auxiliary aid or special accommodations in order to participate in this program are asked to contact the Bosque County Extension Office at 254-435-2331 to determine how reasonable accommodations may be met by December 3.