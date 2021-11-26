Food For Families drive a success Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame and Reporter: Ellie Mahan November 24, 2021 Collections for this year’s Food for Families Drive were strong locally, and by the end of the day Friday, November 19, the Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance (LWMA) had exceeded its goal of 65,000 pounds of food with a total of 65,030 pounds collected. Individuals and representatives of groups and businesses stopped by throughout the day to make donations. Pictured above is Lake Whitney Food Bank Director Connie Stahl presenting a certificate of appreciation for First Baptist Church to Roseva Ford, a volunteer for the drive. LWMA will be accepting donations throughout November to count toward the local food bank’s total. Items or monetary donations may be dropped off at the food bank at 100 Sims Drive in Whitney, or monetary donations can be made online at http://www.lakewhitneyministerialalliance.org. Area schools always give generously to the food drive, contributing significantly to the campaign’s success thanks to donations from students and families. Pictured are students from Aquilla ISD shopping for food. The school donated 1,792 pounds this year. Members of the Lake Whitney Needle Arts Club are pictured making a donation to the Lake Whitney Food Bank on the Food For Families campaign day Friday. Many local organizations that conducted drives, along with individual donors, helped Whitney exceed its goal. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related