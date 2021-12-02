Arrest made in Laguna Park robbery plot, one at large

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 1, 2021

Tara Johanning

Two days after the reported robbery at the Lake Stop convenience store near the Whitney Dam in Laguna Park, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) made one arrest and identified a second suspect.



The robbery was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, November 20, when a man in a mask and black hoodie reportedly approached the store’s counter and demanded that the clerk hand over the bank bag. The crime was caught on surveillance camera, and the man took the money bag and left the store on foot.



According to authorities, on Monday, November 22, BCSO investigators reported that they believed it was a plotted robbery conducted by an employee of the store and the suspect who carried out the robbery.

Carlos Brown Maeso



As a result, deputies located and arrested Tara Johanning, who was the store clerk at the time of the robbery. Johanning is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, a third-degree felony.



Investigators reported that they have identified Carlos Brown Maeso as the masked suspect in the robbery. Maeso is a hispanic male approximately 6’0″ tall, 220 pounds, with distinguishing tattoos.



In a press release, BCSO reported that Maeso is currently wanted on a felony warrant for criminal conspiracy to commit robbery. As of The Lakelander’s press time, he was still at large.

Investigators said that Maeso is known to frequent Waco and the Laguna Park area.



Anyone with information about Maeso’s whereabouts or with information pertaining to the investigation is encouraged to call BCSO at 254-435-2363. Callers may remain anonymous.