ESD 2 accepts resignation, closes on new property

The Hill County Emergency Services District (ESD) 2 Board of Commissioners met in a regular session Thursday, November 18, and accepted the resignation of commissioner Dan Giles.



Giles told the board that he will be moving out of ESD 2 and into the City of Hillsboro, making him ineligible to continue serving the district. His last day as a commissioner was November 30, and the Hill County Commissioners Court will need to appoint a new member.



Board President Tad Duncan said that Giles had been an asset to the district and expressed appreciation for his service.



The board also voted to move forward with the purchase of approximately seven acres between Covington and Blum for a future ambulance station. The district was expected to close on the property the next week.



Duncan reported that he had met with property owners in the area who had concerns about the station being built in their area due to helicopters disturbing their livestock.



After sharing the plans with them and explaining that helicopters would land infrequently in the area, as they do now, the landowners had no opposition to the project.



Work continues on the Hillsboro ambulance station and ESD 2 headquarters on Outlet Drive. Framing of the structure began last month, and planning is underway for utility hookups.



CareFlite’s October report showed 398 ambulance responses with 238 transports. Twenty-five percent of patients were taken to Providence Health Center, 21 percent went to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco and 15 percent were taken to Hill Regional Hospital. Transports were also made to other medical facilities throughout the area.



There were 15 air ambulance flights in ESD 2 during the month of October.



The board’s next meeting is set for Thursday, December 16, at 5:30 p.m.