Christmas spirit comes to downtown Whitney

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News

The City of Whitney got into the Christmas spirit with a parade followed by the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree Saturday night, December 4. Pictured above, Mayor Brad Slaten, introduced by City Administrator/Police Chief Chris Bentley, lit the tree. Following the tree lighting, holiday dance performances were provided by To The Pointe Dance Studio students and Whitney High School German Club Folk Dancers. The White Bluff Chapel choir (pictured at bottom) led Christmas carols around the tree, and at the end of the night, children lined up to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s