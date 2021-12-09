Christmas spirit comes to downtown Whitney

The City of Whitney got into the Christmas spirit with a parade followed by the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree Saturday night, December 4. Pictured above, Mayor Brad Slaten, introduced by City Administrator/Police Chief Chris Bentley, lit the tree. Following the tree lighting, holiday dance performances were provided by To The Pointe Dance Studio students and Whitney High School German Club Folk Dancers. The White Bluff Chapel choir (pictured at bottom) led Christmas carols around the tree, and at the end of the night, children lined up to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus.