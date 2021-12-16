Incumbents, new candidates file for spots on March primary ballot

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 15, 2021

The filing deadline for candidates seeking a spot on March Republican and Democratic primary ballots was Monday, December 13. There will be many familiar names in the 2022 election cycle with local incumbents filing to keep their seats.



The names of any candidates filing just before the deadline will be printed in next week’s edition of The Lakelander. As of the paper’s printing deadline, the following incumbents had filed for re-election as Republicans in Hill County: District Judge Lee Harris, County Judge Justin Lewis, District Clerk Marchel Eubank, County Court at Law Judge Matt Crain, County Clerk Nicole Tanner, Precinct 2 Commissioner Larry Crumpton, Precinct 4 Commissioner Martin Lake, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Trey Jetton, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Shane Brassell and Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Charles Jones.



New Hill County Republican candidates seeking office include Hill County Assistant Auditor Rachel Parker, who will seek the office of county treasurer, and Precinct 3 Court Clerk/Hubbard Municipal Judge Shannon Skilling, who will be a candidate for Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace.



The county chairs of both parties, Republican Will Orr and Democrat Thom Hanson, have also both filed for re-election to their positions.



No other candidates have filed for the Democratic Primary in Hill County at the county level to date.



Republican incumbents have also filed to retain their seats in Bosque County. Those filing as of The Lakelander’s press time included: Bosque County Judge Cindy Vanlandingham, County Court at Law Judge Luke Giesecke, District Clerk Juanita Miller, County Clerk Tab Ferguson, County Treasurer Carla Sigler, Precinct 2 Commissioner Terry Townley, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ronny Liardon and Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jeff Hightower.



There will be at least one contested race at the county level, with two candidates filing for the position of Bosque County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace. Leslie Perry, a police officer, and Michele Valdez, a court clerk, will both seek the office.



A number of offices will be on next year’s ballots, including U.S. representatives, state senators and representatives, governor and lieutenant governor and other statewide offices.