Most candidates unopposed after primary filing wraps up

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 22, 2021



The majority of local candidates will be unopposed in next year’s election cycle after the filing period ended with mostly uncontested races at the county level Monday, December 13.



Most Republican incumbents in Hill County filed to keep their seats, with only County Treasurer Rhonda Burkhart and Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Brad Henley not filing for new terms.



Hill County Assistant Auditor Rachel Parker was the only candidate to seek the office of treasurer, and Shannon Skilling, who has worked as a court clerk for Precinct 3 and currently serves as the City of Hubbard’s municipal judge, filed for the Precinct 3 justice of the peace seat.



The race for Bosque County’s Precinct 2 justice of the peace received the most interest, with three candidates filing. Those competing in the Republican primary will be Leslie Perry, a police officer; Michele Valdez, a court clerk; and Stan Salome, a range safety officer.



At the state level, former Hill County District Clerk Angelia Orr is running to serve the newly created Texas House District 13. Former Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson is also seeking that House seat. The two candidates will compete in the Republican primary.



The winner will face either Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis or Cuevas Peacock, Associate Director of Community Relations at Baylor University, who will be candidates for the House seat in the Democratic primary.



Congressman Jake Ellzey, who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District that will now include Hill County, is seeking re-election and will be challenged in the Republican primary by James Buford.



Hill County incumbents running unopposed include: State Senator District 22 – Brian Birdwell, 66th Judicial District Judge Lee Harris, County Judge Justin Lewis, County Court at Law Judge Matt Crain, District Clerk Marchel Eubank, County Clerk Nicole Tanner, Precinct 2 Commissioner Larry Crumpton, Precinct 4 Commissioner Martin Lake, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Trey Jetton, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Shane Brassell, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Charles Jones, Republican Party Chair Will Orr and Democratic Party Chair Thom Hanson.



Bosque County’s unopposed incumbents include: Bosque County Judge Cindy Vanlandingham, County Court at Law Judge Luke Giesecke, District Clerk Juanita Miller, County Clerk Tab Ferguson, County Treasurer Carla Sigler, Precinct 2 Commissioner Terry Townley, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ronny Liardon and Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jeff Hightower.



A number of offices will be on next year’s ballots, including U.S. representatives, state senators and representatives, governor and lieutenant governor and other statewide offices.