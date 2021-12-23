Whitney Middle School students participate in UIL contests

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

December 22, 2021

Pictured (l to r) are: front row – Alyssa Ward, Olive Kuykendal, Cimone Green, Taryn Ross, Jada Fulfer

back row: Abigail Ewing, Olivia Delong, Keira Dingrando, and Allie Griffin.

On December 3 and 8, Whitney Middle School students competed in UIL academic contests and placed 7th overall. The results are below:



Rylan Smith, 4th place in 7th grade chess puzzles, Brayden Hendrix, 6th place in 8th grade chess puzzles, Quinlan Olthoff, 2nd place in 7th grade dictionary skills, Eliya Hughes, 5th place in 8th grade dictionary skills, Kaydance Powell, 6th place in 6th grade impromptu speaking, Landyn Thomas, 3rd place in 7th grade mathematics, Reed Schneider, 4th place in 7th grade listening skills, Dylan Sirek, 6th place in 7th grade listening skills, Jocelyn Bidwell, 1st place in 7th grade music memory, Rylan Smith, 2nd place in 7th grade number sense, Allie Griffin, 6th place in 6th grade ready writing, Claire Schnieder, 2nd place in 7th grade science, Eliya Hughes, 6th place in 8th grade science and Rexton Gatlin, 6th place in 6th grade social studies.



Whitney teams placed 3rd overall in 7th grade dictionary skills, 3rd overall in 7th grade mathematics, 2nd overall in 7th grade music memory, 3rd overall in 7th grade number sense and third overall in 7th grade science.



WMS students also competed at the District 17-3A UIL One-Act Play Contest on Saturday, December 11, at the Clifton Performing Arts Center.



The cast and crew of “Nobody Sleeps,” received three awards. Jada Fulfer won Technical Crew All Star Cast. Abigail Ewing won Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, and Allie Griffin won All-Star Cast.



Whitney Middle School congratulates all of the students for their achievements.

Pictured (l to r) are: Abigail Ewing, Jada Fulfer and Allie Griffin