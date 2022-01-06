Bosque County sex offender on ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 5, 2022





Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Manuel Muniz, of Morgan, is back in custody following his arrest on December 13. Members of U.S. Border Patrol encountered Muniz at the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in his arrest.



Muniz, 51, was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Del Rio by Border Patrol. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) special agents assisted with the investigation.



Muniz has been wanted since February 2017, when a warrant was issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation. The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest that month for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.



Muniz was convicted on multiple counts of burglary in the early 1990s and sentenced to nine years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2007, he was sentenced to 15 years in a TDCJ prison after he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Bosque County.



Muniz was paroled in November 2016 and last registered as a sex offender in Bosque County, before absconding. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List in August 2017.



Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.



So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 34 criminals, including 12 gang members and 17 sex offenders. In addition, $71,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.



To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.



DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.



DPS reminds the public that they should not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.