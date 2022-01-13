Local Go Texan Scholarship applications now available

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The Hill County Area Go Texan Committee has announced that 2022 scholarship applications are available.



Hill County seniors are reminded that they are eligible for a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Association (HLSRA).



Those applications must be completed online at RodeoHouston.com no later than Tuesday, February 1. The HLSRA has waived the ACT/SAT requirements for this year’s application process due to the pandemic.



Last year, HLSRA awarded 79 Area Go Texan scholarships totaling over $1.58 million.



County applications have been distributed to counselors and ag teachers at all high schools in the county.



Students are reminded that to be eligible for a local Go Texan scholarship they must have applied for a Houston scholarship.



Last year, $30,000 was distributed to 20 seniors at the county level.



Since the county committee’s inception in 1991, Hill County seniors have received over $610,000 in Houston and local scholarships.



The deadline to submit local applications is Friday, April 1. Mail them to Hill County Area Go Texan, P.O. Box 35, Hillsboro, TX 76645. No late applications will be accepted.



For more information, contact Go Texan Ambassador Ken Gerik at kengerik@gmail.com.