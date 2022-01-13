Middle school band students earn spots in honor bands

January 12, 2022

Last month, 25 members of the Whitney Middle School Symphonic Band traveled to Groesbeck to compete against 18 other middle schools in the region for a chance at earning a spot in one of two honor bands.



Director Michael Wilson said that Whitney had a strong showing, with 11 students making one of the ensembles and the other 14 students ranking in the top half of their instrument group.



Students making the East Zone Symphonic Band included: Katelyn Cobb, third chair clarinet; Alan Escobedo, 13th chair clarinet; Jocelyn Bidwell, fifth chair trumpet; Jorge Nava, 12th chair trumpet; Joseph Whipple, third chair baritone; Eliya Hughes, third chair tuba; Edgar Sanchez, first chair percussion; Kyren Howard, third chair percussion; and Zoey Flores, fifth chair percussion.



Students making the Combined Zone Concert Band were: Caden Meador, fifth chair trombone; and Francisco Mendez, second chair baritone.



Wilson said that he received several compliments from other directors and judges about the quality musicianship demonstrated by Whitney’s students.