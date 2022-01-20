WHS cheerleaders compete at state UIL contest

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 19, 2022

Whitney High School cheerleaders competed at the University Interscholastic League (UIL) state cheerleading competition in Fort Worth last week. Pictured (l to r) are: front row – Macy McBrayer, Riley Cutrer, Hope Ivers, Mackenzie Cutrer, Caitlin Poore, Ragynn Ruesch and Claire Allen; back row – Ally McCreery, Macy McKinney, Caitlyn Panuco, Abby Meadors, K’Lea Fletcher, Coach Sonen, Coach Poore, Jacy Daniel, Abby Norris, Abby Wohleb, Kyla Sneed and Nicole Aguilera. The team finished in 19th place, which was a strong showing for their first year to compete at the state level.

