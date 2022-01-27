Police investigating incident at downtown restaurant/bar

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 26, 2022

Whitney Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a stabbing at End Zone Sports Grill in downtown Whitney Saturday night, January 22.


Few details had been released as of The Lakelander’s press time Sunday, but Whitney Police Chief Chris Bentley confirmed that there was a stabbing at the location that resulted in minor injuries. The chief reported that the investigation was ongoing as of Sunday.


The Hill County Sheriff’s Office and CareFlite medical personnel were also called to assist Whitney authorities with the incident.

