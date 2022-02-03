Hill, Bosque jobless rates down in December

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 2, 2022



Hill County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.3 percent in November to 4 percent in December, according to data released recently by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).



December’s rate was down significantly from the December 2020 figure of 5.9 percent, when the county was being more severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic.



Hill County began 2021 with a rate of 6.5 percent in January, and the highest unemployment rate of the year came last February, when it was reported at 6.8 percent.



Since July 2021, the county’s unemployment rate has been on a steady decline.



Bosque County’s December unemployment rate was reported at 3.7 percent, down from 4.1 percent in November and also down from the 5.2 percent rate reported in December 2020.



Bosque County’s rate has also been declining since July 2021.



Statewide, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in December, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from November 2021.



Texas added 50,000 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 19 of the last 20 months.



For the month, the state reached another record employment level with 13,059,600 jobs. Texas has added a total of 694,400 positions since December 2020.



“Seeing a second consecutive month of record-setting employment, with more than 13 million jobs, highlights the underlying strength of the Texas economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This economic strength creates an environment for Texas employers to continue to create jobs and provide opportunities for the workforce in the Lone Star State.”



In December, the construction industry gained 10,400 jobs over the month. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 7,300 positions. Also of note, Financial Activities added 7,200 jobs.



“After surpassing our pre-pandemic record employment high in November, career opportunities in Texas continued to grow in December,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Whether you’re looking to upskill in your current field or find training for a new career, TWC is here to support all Texans in their search for meaningful employment.”



The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded December’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.9 percent, followed by College Station-Bryan at 3.2 percent, then Abilene and Lubbock each at 3.3 percent.



“The continued job growth we’ve seen in our Texas labor market is a true testament to the strength of our Texas employers, large and small,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, the falling unemployment rate demonstrates Texans taking advantage of the numerous job and career opportunities provided by our Texas employers.”