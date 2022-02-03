Whitney well represented at county fair Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame February 2, 2022 The Hill County Fair wrapped up with the livestock auction Saturday, January 29. Whitney FFA member and eighth grader Keeli Peters earned reserve grand champion with her steer, Pepe. She will take Pepe to compete at the Fort Worth Stock Show this week. Pictured are (l to r): FFA teacher Brad Coffelt; Keeli’s great-grandfather Jim Cato; her father, Jonathan Peters; Keeli Peters; and her mother, Diana Peters. Cash Hooten, a Whitney senior and member of Whitney 4-H, exhibited the reserve grand champion barrow, Kevin, at the fair and will compete in San Antonio next. Pictured are (l to r): Kayli Hooten, Cade Nelson, McKenley Roden, Karley Willenborg, Chad Hooten, Kristen Hooten, Cash Hooten, Holly Willenborg, Peter Mullen, Lisa Roden, Greg Roden, Ben Holladay and Billy Johnson. More winners of the fair’s Livestock Division and Creative Arts Division will be featured in next week’s edition of The Lakelander. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related