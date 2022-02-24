Whitney High School Sports Update

February 23, 2022

Click this link for a highlight video of round one of the boys basketball playoffs, where the Wildcats claimed a win over Scurry-Rosser Tuesday, February 22.



Varsity Boys Basketball

After defeating McGregor 47-39 Friday, February 18, the Wildcats entered round one of the playoffs Tuesday, February 22, in Corsicana vs. Scurry-Rosser. The team claimed a Bi-District Championship after beating Scurry-Rosser 45-41. The team is set to play Groesbeck in the second round of playoffs Friday, February 25.

SENIOR WILDCATS RECOGNIZED. The Whitney High School varsity boys basketball team recognized its senior players during the final regular season home game Friday, February 11. Pictured (l to r) are: Jared Ivers, Dontae Wilson, Jordan Newton, Orrin Green and Jaxon Montgomery. The team was set to enter the first round of the playoffs Tuesday night, February 22, in Corsicana vs. Scurry-Rosser.

Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lady Wildcats wrapped up their season with a record of 9-5 after losing to Malakoff 61-46 in the first round of the playoffs Monday, February 14.



Tennis

Results from the meet at Waco Regional Tennis Center Wednesday, February 16, included: Brayden Heath and Angel Prado – first place boys doubles; Danna Guille and Laney Bean – first place girls doubles; Macy McKinney – first place girls singles; Prila McIntyre and Natalie Berry – first place girls singles consolation; Jocelyn Tavares – third place JV girls singles.

Next: February 22 – Dual Match, McGregor/Chilton at Whitney; February 24 – Vanguard at Whitney at 3:30 p.m.

LADY CATS COMPETE IN TOURNAMENT. The Whitney High School varsity softball team competed in the Lady Eagle Softball Tournament last week in Hillsboro, adding wins against Bosqueville (6-1) and Mexia (4-3) and losses to Cameron Yoe (7-14), Mildred (0-6) and Hillsboro (4-5). The Lady Cats will continue preparing for district play with a home tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 24, 25 and 26. Pictured above is pitcher Chloe Martin against Mexia in Hillsboro.



Softball

Next: Tuesday, February 22, Connally at Whitney, 5 p.m./7 p.m.; Thursday, February 24-Saturday, February 26, varsity tournament at Whitney



Baseball

The Whitney Varsity Baseball Classic will be held Thursday, February 24, through Saturday, February 26. The schedule of games is available at http://www.whitney.k12.tx.us/Page/1548.



Golf

Tuesday, February 22 – China Springs Invitational, Cottonwood Creek, China Springs. Monday, February 28 – Clifton Tournament, Sammons Country Club, Temple



Track

Thursday, February 24 – Whitney at Gatesville

100 WINS MARKED. Whitney High School basketball coach David Ervin was recognized this season as he celebrated 100 career wins as head basketball coach on December 11.