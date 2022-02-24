Whitney High School Sports Update

February 23, 2022
Varsity Boys Basketball
After defeating McGregor 47-39 Friday, February 18, the Wildcats entered round one of the playoffs Tuesday, February 22, in Corsicana vs. Scurry-Rosser. The team claimed a Bi-District Championship after beating Scurry-Rosser 45-41. The team is set to play Groesbeck in the second round of playoffs Friday, February 25.
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Lady Wildcats wrapped up their season with a record of 9-5 after losing to Malakoff 61-46 in the first round of the playoffs Monday, February 14.
Tennis
Results from the meet at Waco Regional Tennis Center Wednesday, February 16, included: Brayden Heath and Angel Prado – first place boys doubles; Danna Guille and Laney Bean – first place girls doubles; Macy McKinney – first place girls singles; Prila McIntyre and Natalie Berry – first place girls singles consolation; Jocelyn Tavares – third place JV girls singles.
Next: February 22 – Dual Match, McGregor/Chilton at Whitney; February 24 – Vanguard at Whitney at 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Next: Tuesday, February 22, Connally at Whitney, 5 p.m./7 p.m.; Thursday, February 24-Saturday, February 26, varsity tournament at Whitney
Baseball
The Whitney Varsity Baseball Classic will be held Thursday, February 24, through Saturday, February 26. The schedule of games is available at http://www.whitney.k12.tx.us/Page/1548.
Golf
Tuesday, February 22 – China Springs Invitational, Cottonwood Creek, China Springs. Monday, February 28 – Clifton Tournament, Sammons Country Club, Temple
Track
Thursday, February 24 – Whitney at Gatesville