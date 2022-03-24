Local activities planned to mark Vietnam Veterans Day

March 23, 2022

The auxiliary of Lake Whitney Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12176 has announced services and activities to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Tuesday, March 29.



The auxiliary will be at Brookshire’s in Whitney from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 29, giving cupcakes to all veterans.



The auxiliary then invites all veterans and the public to attend a Vietnam Veterans Day Service at Whitney Veterans Memorial Park, 217 South Colorado Street in Whitney, at 1 p.m. VFW Post 12176 and American Legion Post 522 members will conduct the service, and the VFW auxiliary will present a wreath in honor of Vietnam veterans.



At 3 p.m., a Vietnam veterans service will be held at American Legion Post 522, located at 303 FM 2604 in Whitney.



Veterans and the public are invited to participate in the day’s activities.