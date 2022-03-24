Wildcats add district wins Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame March 23, 2022 The Whitney High School varsity baseball team began the week undefeated in district play after beating Riesel 6-2 at home Tuesday, March 15, and again on the road 11-5 Friday, March 18. The Wildcats (9-3, 3-0) got their first district win against Clifton 10-1 on March 8. The team will take on Troy this week, with an away game scheduled for Tuesday, March 22, and a home game Friday, March 25. Pictured is senior Jaxon Montgomery as the Wildcats took on Riesel at home last week. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related