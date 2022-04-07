LW Chamber welcomes The Hall Closet

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 6, 2022

Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for The Hall Closet, located at 120 West Washington Avenue in downtown Whitney. The Hall Closet is a resale store offering clothing, home decor, furniture, purses, shoes and jewelry. Pictured is owner Kim Clark Hall with Kathleen Taylor, Stacey Stewart, Adam Bain, Stacey Greenawalt, Bobbie Clark, Kim Hall, Shirley Hall, Ernie Hall, Trent Hall and Kim Dostillio.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s