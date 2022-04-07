LW Chamber welcomes The Hall Closet Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame April 6, 2022 Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for The Hall Closet, located at 120 West Washington Avenue in downtown Whitney. The Hall Closet is a resale store offering clothing, home decor, furniture, purses, shoes and jewelry. Pictured is owner Kim Clark Hall with Kathleen Taylor, Stacey Stewart, Adam Bain, Stacey Greenawalt, Bobbie Clark, Kim Hall, Shirley Hall, Ernie Hall, Trent Hall and Kim Dostillio. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related