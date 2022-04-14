Sales tax revenue stillstrong in city, county

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 13, 2022



Sales tax figures released by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar last week indicate that revenue is up considerably in Hill County and remains strong in both the City of Whitney and Bosque County compared to last year’s revenue.



Hegar announced that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $866.5 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 27.9 percent more than in April 2021.



Locally, Hill County’s net payment for April was $231,040.08, up almost 42 percent compared to last April. To date this year, the county’s allocations have totaled $1,224,880.60, a 26 percent increase over 2021.



The City of Whitney’s April payment came to $55,015.51, up 6.38 percent from last April. Year-to-date numbers show the city receiving $260,295.83 so far in 2022, up 15.27 percent from the same time period last year.



Hillsboro’s April allocation came to $285,076.24, up 23 percent from last April. Year-to-date figures show Hillsboro’s payments totaling $1,342,229.54 so far in 2022, which is about one percent higher than the same period last year.



Bosque County received $57,964.85 this April, an increase of 10.55 percent from last April. Year to date, the county has received $281,833, a 9.83 percent increase.



Allocations and changes for other Hill County cities in April were as follows: Abbott – $11,576.74, up 17.68 percent; Aquilla – $1,110.76, up 3.30 percent; Blum – $2,580.63, down 20.41 percent; Bynum – $811.34, up 4.53 percent; Carl’s Corner – $3,770.83, down 10.61 percent; Covington – $4,863.53, up 6.86 percent; Hubbard – $15,323.86, down 5.4 percent; Itasca – $14,531.09, up 28.75 percent; Malone – $1,672.03, up 48.39 percent; Mertens – $416.53, up 3.11 percent; Mount Calm – $921.44, down 79.83 percent; Penelope – $540.62, up 20.75 percent.



Bosque County allocations and changes in April were: Clifton – $72,376.41, up 37.56 percent; Cranfills Gap – $3,134.01, up 31.31 percent; Iredell – $2,608.30, up 11.07 percent; Meridian – $16,126.84, up 15.30 percent; Morgan – $3,122.05, up 3.56 percent; Valley Mills – $10,595.54, up 12.26 percent; Walnut Springs – $4,578.49, up 20.17 percent.



These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.