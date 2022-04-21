Early voting in May elections to begin

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 20, 2022

Early voting will begin Monday, April 25, ahead of the Saturday, May 7, election date. There will be statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot, and local races will be decided.



Those who would like to cast early ballots in Hill County can vote between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, April 25, and continuing through Tuesday, May 3. Early voting will be conducted at the Huron Annex, located at 5800 FM 933 near Whitney; the Covington Annex, located at 126 South Covington Street in Hillsboro; or the Hubbard Civic Center, located at 300 North Magnolia in Hubbard.



Bosque County voters will cast early ballots at the courthouse in Meridian, located at 110 South Main Street, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, April 25; 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, through Friday, April 29; and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3.



Election day polling places will be set up throughout the area and will be published prior to Saturday, May 7.



The first statewide proposition would reduce the property taxes that elderly and disabled Texans pay to public schools. The state would cover the reduced revenue for school districts.



The second measure would raise Texas’ homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, which would save the average homeowner about $176 on their annual property tax bill.



Both measures passed during special legislative sessions last year with bipartisan support from lawmakers.



Aquilla ISD voters will consider approval of a $9.25 million bond. If passed, this would increase taxes by about 12 cents per $100 valuation. This calculates to about $10 a month for homes valued at $100,000. The average value of a home in Aquilla is $105,247.



The money would pay for the construction of six new classrooms and a 12,000 square-foot multipurpose event center that would house all fine arts, including a theater, stage, band hall and new art room. This space would also have flexible seating for up to 500 people.



The bond would also incorporate several athletic upgrades, including a new artificial turf football field as well as track and field for UIL events. Additionally, upgrades to the current facility will include an expanded cafeteria, dedicated elementary physical education room, a large outdoor covered space for outdoor events, covered walkways and 120 additional paved parking spots.



Covington ISD will need an election to fill two seats on its school board. Incumbents Andy Lopez and Freedom Jay will run again, and J.D. Kaye will also be on the ballot.



No election will be needed to fill seats on the Whitney City Council or Whitney ISD Board of Trustees.