Local churches planning 28th annual Blue Sunday

April 20, 2022

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to remember the millions of children who are victims of abuse and neglect, Blue Sunday Child Abuse Prevention is asking the faith community to pray on Sunday, April 24.



The effort began when a report about abused and neglected children caught the attention of President Ronald Reagan in 1983.



Sadly, since that first Child Abuse Prevention Month, the number of abused victims has grown from half a million children to over six million new reports of abuse along with 1,600 child abuse related deaths annually.



One is too many. One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. Most child abuse incidents are drug and alcohol related.



Within one year of aging out of the foster care system, 66 percent of victims will be homeless, in jail or dead. There are over 100,000 children waiting for adoption in the United States.



Churches are asked to join the Hill County Child Protective Services Board and pray for abused children on Blue Sunday. Pray they will be rescued. Pray they are placed with caring people. Pray their minds and bodies can heal. Pray they find hope. Pray for those who rescue them.



Blue Sunday Child Abuse Prevention Initiative is dedicated to helping communities reach out to abused children and to support those who rescue them. It is a faith-based 501c3 nonprofit organization.



To register your church and for free church bulletins, videos and Happy Family handouts, visit http://www.bluesunday.org or call 956-454-4531 for additional information.