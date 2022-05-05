Master Gardeners awarded

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 5, 2022

Peggy and Philip Spruell recently received a Certificate of Appreciation for their dedicated work and volunteerism. They joined the Hill County Master Gardeners in 2017 and have logged more than 700 hours of volunteer time. Peggy has served as secretary, and Phil is treasurer of the organization. Some of the projects they have worked on are Wallace Park Nature Trail Butterfly Garden, Whitney Veterans Park, maintenance of the Hill County Extension Office and Hillsboro City Library flower pots, farmers market information booths and plant sales for scholarships.

