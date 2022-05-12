Historical Commission plans program on the Kent Colony

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 12, 2022

The Bosque County Historical Commission invites all citizens to a special program Saturday, May 14, at the Meridian Civic Center beginning at noon. The program “The Colony at Kent,” will be presented by Travis Bryant.



The Kent Colony was the oldest settlement in the Bosque Territory, established in 1850.



A group of colonists from Kent, England migrated to the northeastern area along the Brazos River near the bend known as Kimball Bend.



Due to a series of unfortunate circumstances, the colony was a disastrous failure. Travis Bryant, a graduate of Kopperl School, grew up near the area commonly known as Indian Lodge where the colonists settled.



He became fascinated with the history and began a lifelong study and documentation of the history of the area.



He then married his wife, Hannah, who just happens to be a direct descendant of one of the original colonists of Kent. Hannah’s family saved several letters and original documents from the colony.



Bryant will share about the hardships these families experienced. They were not expecting to come to a wilderness; they were led to believe that the area was an established and thriving area along a navigable river. The Kechi Indians had just moved out of the area a few years earlier.



The Bosque County Historical Commission is proud to offer this program to the public with the hope that many will take this opportunity to learn of an important chapter in our past.



A light luncheon will be served, and goodwill donations will gladly be accepted.



Anyone with questions should call Ruth Crawford at 254-744-9141.