Peoples Bank holds ribbon cutting

The Lakelander

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 12, 2022

Local residents and representatives of the Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce joined Peoples Bank in a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration Friday, May 6. Renovations on the building at 307 North Brazos Street were recently completed, and offices were moved to their permanent home from the temporary location on the property. Those in attendance enjoyed giveaways, drawings and refreshments.

