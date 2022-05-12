Peoples Bank holds ribbon cutting Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events Editor: Shannon Cottongame May 12, 2022 Local residents and representatives of the Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce joined Peoples Bank in a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration Friday, May 6. Renovations on the building at 307 North Brazos Street were recently completed, and offices were moved to their permanent home from the temporary location on the property. Those in attendance enjoyed giveaways, drawings and refreshments. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related