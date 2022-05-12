TDCJ sentences handed down in District Court

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

May 12, 2022


The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County in April. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:


Paul Villarreal Jr., possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 10 years prison; credit or debit card abuse, 12 years prison


Christopher Charles Blair, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, 10 years prison


Nicolas Joel Nieto, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail; fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, five items or less, 16 months state jail; cruelty to non-livestock animal- kill/poison/serious bodily injury, two years prison


Vincent Santoya, engaging in criminal activity, 15 years prison


Chance Aaron Jares, accident involving death, 30 years prison


Shauna Alexis Fulenwider, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, four years prison


Regina Jo Hendrix, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 12 months state jail


Cody Jordan Stone, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, 13 months state jail


Dillon Wayne Christian, assault to a family/household member with previous convictions, nine years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear, nine years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear, nine years prison


Raul Morantes-Martinez, aggravated assault date/family violence/household member with deadly weapon, five years prison


Angela Kay Arbuckle, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, four years prison


Jeramy Jacob Fagan, aggravated robbery, 15 years prison


Zachary Wesley Bell, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 25 years prison


Kara Monique Cashaw, possession of cocaine under one gram, four years prison


Anthony Tyrone Green, possession of cocaine under one gram, 10 years prison


Michelle Rene Hunter, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, five years prison


Jesse Ray Martin Jr., possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail; possession of THC under one gram, 15 months state jail


District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

