Area sales tax revenueremains strong in May

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 18, 2022

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced recently that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for May, 11.8 percent more than in May 2021.



Hill County’s May allocation came to $346,690.95, up about 14 percent compared to last May. Year-to-date figures show the county receiving $1,571,571.55 so far in 2022, up over 23 percent from the same time period last year.



The City of Whitney’s May allocation came to $82,855.49, unchanged from last May. Year-to-date numbers show the city receiving $343,151.32, up 11 percent from the same period last year.



The City of Hillsboro’s May allocation was up less than one percent from the same time last year, at $442,891.32. To date this year, the city has received $1,785,120.86, which is about the same as the first five months of 2021.



Bosque County’s May payment was $79,697.70, up eight percent from last May. So far this year, the county has received $361,530.70, up over nine percent.



Allocations and changes for other Hill County cities in May are as follows: Abbott – $20,346.35, up 8.64%; Aquilla – $1,466.61, down 9.92%; Blum – $3,957.02, up 32.51%; Bynum – $1,163.23, down 6.25%; Carl’s Corner – $4,520.90, down 4.46%; Covington – $5,878.84, up 5.51%; Hubbard – $25,874.09, up 9.49%; Itasca – $21,670.31, up 5.45%; Malone – $7,242.17, up 185.83%; Mertens – $479.35, up 20.19%; Mount Calm – $2,186.93, unchanged; Penelope – $1,199.86, up 12.18%.



Allocations and changes for Bosque County were: Clifton – $96,466.52, up 5.81%; Cranfills Gap – $5,367.75, up 38.41%; Iredell – $3,254.14, down 1.57%; Meridian – $28,176.27, up 3.74%; Morgan – $4,056.35, up 11.66%; Valley Mills – $16,934.62, up 3.12%; Walnut Springs – $7,159.66, up 7.85%.



These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.