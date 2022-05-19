Runoff early voting ends Friday, election day polling places set

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Early voting in the Tuesday, May 24, primary runoff elections will wrap up Friday, May 20. Polling places in Hill and Bosque counties will also be open on election day from 7 a.m. until 7p.m.



There will be one local race on the Republican ballot in Bosque County for the Precinct 2 justice of the peace nomination, and there are several statewide races for both parties to decide.



In Bosque County, early voting is being held at the Bosque County Courthouse, located at 110 South Main in Meridian, and the Clifton Civic Center, at 403 West Third Street. Bosque County early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Wednesday, May 18, when voting will continue until 7 p.m.



Hill County early voting is being conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county’s Huron annex, located at 5800 FM 933 near Whitney; the Hill County Fairgrounds Exhibits Building at 205 Stadium Drive in Hillsboro; or the Hubbard Civic Center, located at 300 North Magnolia in Hubbard.



On election day, polling places in Bosque County will be as follows: Iredell City Hall, 218 South Eastland Street – Precincts 1 and 2; Meridian Civic Center, 309 West River Street – Precincts 3, 4, 5 and 6; Clifton Civic Center, 403 West 3rd Street – Precincts 7, 8 and 9; Valley Mills Old City Hall, 107 South 4th Street – Precincts 10 and 11.



In Hill County, election day voting will be at the following locations; First Presbyterian Church, 301 Old Brandon Road in Hillsboro – Precinct 1; Huron annex, 5800 FM 933, near Whitney – Precinct 2; Central Baptist Church, 1100 Old Bynum Road in Hillsboro – Precinct 3; Open Range Cowboy Church Community Center, 757 FM 1713, Whitney – Precinct 4; Aquilla Fire Station, 201 East Treadwell in Aquilla – Precinct 5; Hill County Fairgrounds Exhibits Building, 205 Stadium Drive in Hillsboro – Precinct 6; Abbott Community Center, 210 East Walnut in Abbott – Precinct 7; 2604 Fire Station, 319 FM 2604 in Whitney – Precinct 8; Brandon Community Center, 7414 SH 22 in Brandon – Precinct 9; HILCO Civic & Events Center, 1000 South Files in Itasca – Precinct 10; Penelope Volunteer Fire Department, 121 East Commerce in Penelope – Precinct 11; Hubbard Civic Center, 300 North Magnolia in Hubbard – Precinct 12; Our Savior Lutheran Church, 117 HCR 2129 E in Whitney – Precinct 13.



Those who voted in the March primaries can only cast their vote in the same party’s election that they voted in last time. Those who did not vote in March can vote in either party’s runoff.



In the race for Bosque County Precinct 2 justice of the peace, Michelle Valdez and Leslie Perry will return to the ballot after none of the three candidates seeking the JP spot received more than 50 percent of the vote in March. Valdez came out ahead with 42.24 percent (612 votes), followed by Perry with 38.44 percent (557) and then Stan Salome with 19.32 percent.



In statewide races, the Republican race for Texas Attorney General is headed to a runoff, with no candidate receiving over 50 percent of the vote. Incumbent Ken Paxton received about 42 percent of the vote in Hill and Bosque counties out of a field of four candidates, about the same as he did in the statewide results. George P. Bush was next in line and received about 27 percent of the local vote, slightly better than he did statewide.



The Democrats will also have a runoff for the attorney general nomination. Rochelle Garza was the front runner with over 40 percent of the vote, and Joe Jaworski had the second most votes of the five Democratic candidates with about 20 percent of the vote.



Both parties will also have a runoff in the race for land commissioner. The race was open as incumbent George P. Bush ran for attorney general.



On the Republican side, Dawn Buckingham was the front runner with 41 percent of the statewide vote and will compete with Tim Westley, who received 14 percent of the vote, in the runoff. For the Democrats, Sandragrace Martinez, who received 32 percent of the vote, will face Jay Kleberg, who had about 26 percent.



Another runoff will be needed for railroad commissioner in the Republican primary. Incumbent Wayne Christian received 47 percent of the statewide vote and will face Sarah Stogner, who received 15 percent, in May.



The Democratic Party will need a runoff to determine the nominee for state comptroller. Janet Dudding received 46 percent of the vote, and Angel Vega received about 35 percent.



Democrats will need a runoff to determine their candidate for lieutenant governor, with Mike Collier receiving about 42 percent of the vote and Michelle Beckley receiving 30 percent. The winner will face incumbent Dan Patrick in November.