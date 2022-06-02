Whitney Class of 2022

BRENDON D. AGUIRRE, ALICIA TIANA MARIE ALEJANDRO, DACEY MARIE ALLEN, ISSAC ANDREW ANDERSON, CIARA BRIANN ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER JAY BAKER, TIMOTHY LONESTAR BAKER, ELIZA ESTELLE BANNER, LANEY SHEA BEAM, NATALIE KAY BERRY, CADENCE ABIGAIL BIDWELL, MADDISON RHEA BILLS, BROOKS ROBERT BOOTH, EMILIE MARIE BOOTH, TERRY RAY BROWN, KOLT GARET BYRD, KENNETH LEE CANFIELD, GEORGE CARRANZA, ISIAH DEON CERNA, HAYDEN TODD CHILES, FELICITY JANE CHRIST, LEVI TRUITT COTTONGAME, JOHN MICHAEL COX, KYLER ROBERT CRYNS, MYA ALEXANDRA LIEGH CURRAN, CHEYENNE ELAINE DELONG, CHASE WILLIAM EIGHMY, ANGEL KAYLYNN FEREM, ELIZABETH NICOLE FOSTER, DALTON JAMES FOWLER, EMILY NICOLE GALVAN, ASHTON CADE GARCIA, ZACHARIAH ANTONIO GARCIA, ADAM RAY GARRETT, MCKENZIE ELIZABETH GATLIN, ORRIN DAVIS GREEN, LILY ELIZABETH GREENE, DANNA PAOLA GUILLE CHAVEZ, BRAYDEN LADELL HEATH, EMMANUEL HERRERA, MCKENNA NICOLE HILL, ERIC SANCHEZ HINOJOSA, CASH EVERETT HOOTEN, JARED RAY IVERS, HAYDEN GAGE JENSEN, HUNTER GARRETT JENSEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE JOHNSON, SKYLIE RICHANA JONES, BRIAN WAYNE LASITER JR., MARLETH PRADO MARIN, MAYA TRINITY MARTIN, CONNOR BENJAMIN MARTINEZ, ALLI MARIE MCCREERY, KELLY WAYNE MCINTYRE JR., MACY RAINE MCKINNEY, JOSEPH ZACHARIES MENDOZA, JENNA BROOKE MILAM, JAXON WARD MONTGOMERY, JORDYN CHASITY MORROW, ALLYISSA RAI NEAGLE, JORDAN TYLER NEWTON, JADYN AZURE OGEDA, JASMINE MARIE ORR, BRENNEN KADE OVERTON, ALEXANDRIA MARIE PAGE, CAITLYN BRIANNA PANUCO, GARRETT NEAL PEACOCK, ALEXIS NICOLE PEDRAZA, CALEB RILLEY PETTIGREW, DAKIAH MONA PIPKINS, ANGEL IGNACIO PRADO POSOS, JOSE ESTEBAN RAMIREZ, LUPITA MARIA VALDEZ REEL, NIKOLAS JOHN REYES, ROBERT THOMAS RINEY III, RODNEY KENNETH ROBINSON, GILBERT RODRIGUEZ, VICTOR MANUEL RODRIGUEZ, PERLA ROMERO GONZALEZ, JOSE MARIA GALBAN SALAZAR, SETH NOAH SAMANIEGO, JAYDON DALE SHELTON, ANGELINA KEYONE SIMPSON-JOHNSON, SHAY ANNETTE SPURGIN, KATELYNN ANN STEWARD, WILLIAM TREVOR STRONG, APRIL NICOLE SWILLEY, HAYLEIGH CHRISTYNE SWINFORD, LUIS ANTONIO TAVAREZ, ALONDRA VALADEZ, CODY RAY VANCE, DARREN JAMES VANZANDT, ROSELYN VILLARREAL, AMY NICOLE WARD, DONTAE JAMES WILSON, TATE CHRISTIAN-SCOTT WINKLER, PARKER RILEY WISE, LEXIS RENEE WOHLEB, AMAYA CLAIR KEEGAN WOODYEAR, DALTON JAMES WOOTEN, DEVON MICHAEL WOOTEN, RUFUS MARSHELL RONAL YAQONA
Whitney High School recognized 102 graduating seniors in commencement exercises at Wildcat Stadium Friday night, May 27. Speeches were presented by Valedictorian Timothy Baker and Salutatorian Macy McKinney prior to Principal Amy Leech awarding diplomas to each graduate. The seniors then gathered in the middle of the football field for the customary hat toss to celebrate their accomplishment.

