Finalists named in search for Hill College president

June 9, 2022

The Hill College Board of Regents has approved four finalists in the college’s search for a new president. The board is conducting interviews and public forums this week prior to making a decision.



The finalists approved for the interview process are Dr. Shelley Diviney, Dr. Brenda Kihl, Dr. Thomas Mills and Dr. Jeremy Thomas.



More information about the candidates’ backgrounds in higher education is expected to be provided during forums this week.



The announcement follows a nationwide search to fill the position of president left vacant by Dr. Pam Boehm after eight years as president. She retired from her position on May 31.



The interviews were set to take place June 6 through 9. Each finalist will participate in public open forums, a tour of the Hillsboro and Cleburne campuses, a private dinner and a closed interview with the Board of Regents.



Moderated public forums will take place each day, June 6-9, in both Hillsboro and Cleburne.



Each day will begin at the Johnson County campus, with the forum beginning at 10 a.m. in room 400 of the Student Center.



The afternoon forum will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center in Hillsboro.



Brief receptions will follow the forums.



The candidate selected will replace Dr. Boehm, a Whitney resident, who began serving as the 10th president of the college in July 2014 after a months-long nationwide search.



Dr. Boehm was serving as coordinator of social and behavioral sciences when she was selected for the position. She had served in numerous faculty and administrative roles at Hill College since 1978 prior to leading the college.