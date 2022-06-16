Flags out for America until Labor Day

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

June 16, 2022

As a show of unity in the Whitney community, the Whitney Business Alliance is joining with the City of Whitney and the Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce to encourage residents and business owners to display American flags outside of their homes or businesses until Labor Day.



The flags are meant to show American patriotism and appreciation for those who have made sacrifices for our freedoms. “We have a lot of change and growth in our community, and this shows that in all things we are one community with one common goal, to make Whitney the best it can be from the ground up,” said Carol Eubank, president of the Whitney Business Alliance.

“For our small businesses, this shows that we are all working hard to achieve the American dream, and we are a thriving, growing community that tourists and locals will want to see succeed,” she added.