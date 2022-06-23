Hillsboro Farmers Market joins chamber Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame June 22, 2022 The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the Hillsboro Farmers Market recently. Pictured are directors of the farmers market Melissa Awtrey, Randy Cottrell and Kristi Hutchison. The market is open every Saturday through October and is located on the west side of the Hill County Courthouse square in Hillsboro. Items vary from week to week and include a wide variety of fresh produce and homemade foods. For an updated list of items offered each week, follow the Hillsboro Farmers Market on Facebook. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related