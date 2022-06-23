Man charged with murder after shooting

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murder after a fatal shooting that occurred in Abbott Friday, June 17.

Nicholas Charassri



According to reports, the shooting was reported by a 9-1-1 caller just after 5 p.m., and deputies responded to the scene in the 400 block of West Pine Street to find that an adult male had been shot and the shooter was still on scene.



A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that deputies secured the suspected shooter in handcuffs and began CPR on the victim until Abbott Volunteer Fire Department and CareFlite arrived to begin medical care. Despite those efforts, the victim died from his injuries.



Forty-year-old Nicholas Charassri was arrested and booked into the Hill County Jail on a murder charge after authorities said that he shot the victim three times, resulting in his death.



A sheriff’s office spokesperson said that Charassri, who reportedly has paraplegia, was inside a vehicle with another man when he shot the victim as he stood outside the vehicle. The sheriff’s office declined to identify the victim as of press time, but said that he was not a Hill County resident.



Charassri and the other individual in the vehicle were also not from Hill County, according to reports.



The investigation was continuing over the weekend, and further details had not been publicly released.