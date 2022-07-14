Wildcats welcome new athletic director

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

July 14, 2022

Wildcat athletes and fans had a chance to meet Whitney Independent School District Athletic Director David Haynes Jr. at a meet-and-greet event sponsored by the Whitney Athletic Booster Club Thursday, June 30. Coach Haynes has spent 14 years as a coach, most recently as the defensive coordinator at Valley Mills High School. Prior to his time at Valley Mills, Coach Haynes was the head football coach at Marlin High School, where he led the Bulldogs to a playoff appearance in 2020, finishing second in the district. Haynes said he was attracted to the Whitney position because of the history of great athletes and he wants to build on that success. Pictured above are the Wildcat cheerleaders with Coach Haynes and his family.

