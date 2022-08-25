ISDs receive 2022 TEA accountability ratings

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 25, 2022



The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses last week, the first to be issued since 2019 due to two years of COVID-related pauses.



Whitney Independent School District (ISD) received a C rating overall, with each campus receiving a C except the high school, which earned a B.



“Our ratings for the 2021-22 school year showed progress for each campus when compared to 2019,” said Superintendent John McCullough. “Our scores improved while dealing with the challenges presented by COVID, and this is due to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students.”



He added, “We are pleased with the improvements made at each campus but we realize there are some areas that need to be addressed and our staff will be working to improve those this year. As a district, our goal is to provide every opportunity possible for our students to help prepare them for success when they graduate from Whitney ISD.”



The ratings are based on three domains: student achievement (STAAR test scores, graduation rates and post-high school preparation), school progress (how students perform over time and how the district compares to other districts with similarly economically disadvantaged student populations) and closing the gaps (how well a district is ensuring that all student groups are successful).



Other schools in the area received the following grades Aquilla – A; Blum – B; Covington – B.



Statewide, the TEA reported that 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year, with returns showing promising signs of progress in Texas’ efforts to catch students up academically.



This year, instead of receiving a failing grade, districts or campuses that scored below 70 were given the Not Rated label to comply with Senate Bill 1365. Statewide this year, 42 districts and 564 campuses received this label. Schools labeled Not Rated will also be spared possible TEA sanctions during the 2022-23 school year.



Driven by significant gains in student academic growth, 2022 saw 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improve their letter grade from 2019. It was reported that 18% of high-poverty campuses in Texas were rated an A, continuing to prove that demographics do not equal destiny.



“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath.



To view complete 2022 accountability ratings for districts and campuses, visit TXschools.gov.