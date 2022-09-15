Wildcats of the Week September 14

September 14, 2022
Every week, each teacher at Whitney Elementary School selects a student from their class who exhibits outstanding Wildcat behavior in the classroom and in the school hallways. Wildcats of the Week gain certain privileges in class, such as being the teacher’s helper, being the line leader and even getting to eat lunch on Wednesdays on the stage in the Wildcat lounge with the principal. Recent honorees pictured above are: front row- Brittlan Mitchell, Kinzlea Bartley, Rhylan Bleything, Kyley Garza and Wyatt Murray; middle row- Brekken Wohleb, Walker Peugh, Jett Infante, Sean Tucker, Paisley Turner, Quentin Long and Derrick O’Daniel; back row- Jaeger Herring, Allyson Rebernak, Maelee Langley, Lori Franklin and Maxwell Long.