Mayor signs Constitution Week proclamation

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 22, 2022

Whitney Mayor Jerry Barker signed a proclamation declaring the week of September 17-23 Constitution Week as the Fort Graham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is observing the special week commemorating the adoption of the U.S. Constitution. The Hill County Commissioners Court also passed a resolution observing Constitution Week at its meeting last week. Pictured with Barker is Regent Susan Cook of Fort Graham DAR. The chapter encourages everyone to read the Constitution and access online resources for teachers or parents at http://www.dar.org/national-society/education/dar-lesson-plans.

