Homecoming nominees selected

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

September 29, 2022

Whitney High School will crown its homecoming queen and king during halftime of Friday night’s homecoming football game at Wildcat Stadium. Pictured above are this year’s nominees: freshman princess – Brooklyn Hill and Kambrie Vanlandingham; sophomore princess – Kyla Sneed and Andrea Figueroa; junior princess – Caroline Scarborough and Hope Ivers; senior homecoming queen nominees – Ragynn Ruesch, Paulina Delgado, Caitlyn Hanna and Caitlin Poore; senior king nominees – Cade Baker, Tamarius Harris-Green, Kannon Watson and Kaden Auten. Kickoff against Dallas Madison is set for 7:30 p.m.

