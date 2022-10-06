Hill County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder-suicide

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 6, 2022


The Hill County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal shooting that occurred in Carl’s Corner Monday morning, September 26. Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting in the 2200 block of East Linda Road just after 5 a.m.


Investigators determined that a male suspect who was previously in a relationship with a member of the household approached the rear door of the residence and began firing shots into the home.


Once he entered the home, the suspect reportedly shot a male and female victim before taking his own life. Both the shooter and male victim were pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Charles Jones.


The female victim was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where she was listed in stable condition as of last week. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the names of the suspect or victims.


Other agencies responding to the scene were Hillsboro Fire/Rescue, CareFlite and Air Evac.

