Whitney Wildcats dance to 61-14 homecoming victory

October 6, 2022

Whitney High School senior Caitlin Poore was crowned this year’s homecoming queen during halftime of Friday night’s football game. She is the daughter of Grandon and Carissa Poore of Whitney and is pictured celebrating with her great-grandfather, Jim Cato. Senior Tamarius Green was named the 2022 homecoming king.



The Whitney Wildcats put on quite the homecoming show Friday night at Wildcat Stadium, dancing up and down the field and delighting the capacity crowd that was decorated in blue and white.



The Wildcats lit up the scoreboard early and often against the Dallas Madison Trojans and coasted to a 61-14 victory.



The win kept Whitney in the middle of the playoff discussion as the team now sits at 3-3 overall and 2-1 in district play. Madison fell to 2-4 and 2-2. Grandview and West both remain undefeated in district play.



While the Wildcats were unable to topple West, the opportunity to knock off the state-ranked Grandview Zebras lingers. But Whitney must first focus on a series of games against Life Oak Cliff, A Plus Academy and Maypearl, who are all sitting below the .500 mark.



Over the next few weeks, the Wildcats will look to fine-tune the offense and sharpen the defense, both of which had an impressive showing against Madison.



With quarterback Mason Seely and running back Tristan Wilson leading a balanced attack, Whitney raced into the end zone first and never looked back. The Wildcats posted two scores in each of the first two frames for 26 first-half points.



Seely eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark and tossed four touchdowns. The sophomore spread the ball to his corps of offensive weapons.



Wilson was the primary playmaker who dashed the Trojans as a running back and receiver. Wilson totaled 74 yards on the ground, 119 reception yards and two touchdowns. Marcus Wilson and Jordan Johnson also racked up reception yards and hauled in touchdown catches.



Following the annual crowning of the homecoming queen, Madison eventually found the end zone in the second half, but it was too little too late.



The Wildcats continued to celebrate touchdowns and the defense provide no hope for a comeback.



Whitney’s defensive attack was on point all night. The Wildcats blanked the Trojans in the first half and the effort was once again led by David Haynes III.



The all-star linebacker once again filled the stat sheet and turned in a top-notch performance. Haynes racked up 13 tackles, one tackle for a loss, a fumble recovery and two interceptions. One of the picks was returned for a Wildcat score.



Whitney returns to action next Friday to face Life Oak Cliff. The Wildcats will travel to Dallas for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.