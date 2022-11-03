Early voting ends Friday ahead of November 8 election

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 2, 2022



Voters planning to cast ballots in the Tuesday, November 8, midterm and local elections have until Friday, November 4, to vote early. They will have a final opportunity on election day at individual polling places throughout the area.



Hill County consolidated some of its voting precincts last year, so voters should remember to check their registration cards to verify their precinct number that determines their election day polling place. This information can also be found on the votetexas.gov website operated by the Office of the Secretary of State.



Through Friday, early voting will continue in three Hill County locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters can cast a ballot at any of the early voting sites.



Early voting is being conducted at the Hill County Exhibits Building, located at 205 Stadium Drive in Hillsboro; the Precinct 1 Huron annex, located at 5800 FM 933 in Whitney; and the Hubbard Civic Center, located at 300 North Magnolia in Hubbard.



In Bosque County, early voting sites are the Bosque County Elections Office, at 104 West Morgan in Meridian, and Clifton Civic Center, at 403 West 3rd Street in Clifton. Both sites are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week with the exception of Wednesday, November 2, when voting will continue through 7 p.m.



On Tuesday, November 8, election day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. See accompanying lists of polling places on page 8.



Texans are voting for state leaders and district-based representatives, along with any local positions on the ballot.



The governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner are up for election this year. Members of the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates oil and gas, and various state courts are also on the ballot.



U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election after the redrawing of political districts last year based on the 2020 census.



At the county level, all Hill County candidates will be uncontested in their bids for re-election. Among the other area candidates who are not facing a challenger are U.S. Representative Jake Ellzey in District 6, which will now include Hill County, and Rep. John Carter, who now represents Bosque County in District 31.



Local voters will have a decision to make in the race for the newly created Texas House District 13, which will include Republican Angelia Orr and Democrat Cedric Davis, Sr. District 22 State Senator Brian Birdwell will not face a Democrat, but Libertarian candidate Jeremy Schroppel will be on the ballot.



Voters in the Aquilla Independent School District will also select school board members. Aquilla has three board seats available, which are being sought by incumbents Courtney Lewis and Diane Montgomery, along with Victoria Ballew, Tamara (Urbanovsky) Harrison, Lauren Helpert and Joshua Moorman.



Bosque County residents in the Lake Whitney area will have two local elections in November, along with a write-in candidate who has filed for county treasurer.



Pam Browning is running as a write-in candidate for the office of Bosque County treasurer after the previous treasurer, Carla Sigler, was removed from office. Sigler will be on the ballot, and voters casting a ballot for Browning will have to write her name in the provided space.



Morgan ISD will select four school board members from a field of seven candidates: Colt Parker, Carlen Danielle Stacy, Jesse Carrillo, Jimmy Johns, Alberto Aviles, Michael Golightly and Veronica Gonzalez.



Kopperl ISD voters will also select four school board members, with the following choices on the ballot: Jesse Malone, Jeff Mullen, Casey Alton Watts, Larry R. (Rusty) Walker Jr., Orlando Chavez and Loren Johnson.

Complete sample ballots are available at co.hill.tx.us (Hill County) and bosquecounty.us/elections (Bosque County).

Election Day Polling Places

Hill County



Precinct 1, Hillsboro – First Presbyterian Church, 301 Old Brandon Rd., Hillsboro

Precinct 2, Blum – Huron Annex, 5800 FM 933, Whitney

Precinct 3, Hillsboro – Central Baptist Church Hillsboro, 1100 Old Bynum Rd.

Precinct 4, McCown Valley – Cowboy Church Community Center, 757 FM 1713, Whitney

Precinct 5, Aquilla – Aquilla Fire Station, 201 E. Treadwell, Aquilla

Precinct 6, Hillsboro – Hill County Exhibits Building, 205 Stadium Dr., Hillsboro

Precinct 7, Abbott – Abbott Community Center, 210 E. Walnut, Abbott

Precinct 8, Fort Graham – 2604 Fire Station, 319 FM 2604, Whitney

Precinct 9, Brandon – Brandon Community Center, 7414 SH 22, Brandon

Precinct 10, Itasca – HILCO Event Center, 1000 S. Files St., Itasca

Precinct 11, Penelope – Penelope Volunteer Fire Dept., 121 E. Commerce, Penelope

Precinct 12, Hubbard – Hubbard Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia, Hubbard

Precinct 13, S. Whitney – Our Savior Lutheran Church, 117 HCR 2129 E., Whitney

Bosque County

Precinct 1, Iredell – Iredell Community Center, 227 South Eastland, Iredell

Precinct 2, Walnut Springs – Walnut Springs City Hall, 4126 Third Street, Walnut Springs

Precincts 3 & 4, Meridian – Meridian Civic Center, 309 West River Street, Meridian

Precinct 5, Lakeside – Lakeside Community Center, 136 CR 1275, Lakeside

Precinct 6, Laguna Park – West Shore Community Center, 560 FM 3118, Laguna Park

Precinct 7, Cranfills Gap – Cranfills Gap Community Center, 312 North 3rd Street, Cranfills Gap

Precincts 8 & 9, Clifton – Clifton Civic Center, 403 West 3rd Street, Clifton

Precinct 10, Valley Mills – Old City Hall, 107 South 4th Street, Valley Mills

Precinct 11, Cayote – Cayote Community Center, 3339 FM 56, Valley Mills