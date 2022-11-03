New City Council member appointed to fill open seat

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Aimee Boswell was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Whitney City Council in a special meeting held Friday night, October 28. Boswell (right) is pictured being sworn in by City Secretary Kristi Wollert.

The Whitney City Council interviewed two applicants in a special meeting Friday, October 28, before appointing a new council member to fill the seat vacated by Jerry Barker when he was sworn in as mayor to replace Brad Slaten.



The council interviewed Aimee Boswell and Valerie Hunsaker, thanking both for their interest in the position. After convening in closed session, Boswell was appointed and sworn in by City Secretary Kristi Woellert.



Boswell told the council that she has a long family history in Whitney and settled here with her own family a couple of years ago.



With a Masters degree in Public Administration, Boswell said that she was interested in the position because she wants to serve the community. She has experience with grant writing and nonprofit work and is currently the manager of institutional effectiveness at Hill College.



“I really just want to make a positive change in our community,” Boswell said.



When questioned about her goals by the council, Boswell said that she would like to be a part of the planning process as the town grows, and she wants to explore the role that the city can play in supporting the district, teachers and students to improve schools. Finding ways to encourage a strong local workforce by keeping people working locally was another of Boswell’s goals.



She said that the local people are the town’s biggest strength, and that is evident in the attendance at local activities and sporting events and the efforts to support local businesses.



Boswell will serve in the council seat until the May 2024 municipal election.