Bridge project underway at Lake Whitney

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 10, 2022



The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began a project last week to construct a new SH 174 bridge near Kimball Bend Park at Lake Whitney. TxDOT says the new bridge and approaches will enhance safety for bridge traffic, including wider shoulders after construction.



The current bridge, constructed in 1950, is composed of two 12-foot lanes with three-foot shoulders. The newly constructed bridge will be two 12-foot lanes with 10-foot shoulders. Currently, the existing bridge is operating with a one-way traffic control configuration, which will remain in place during construction.



In about a week, the Kimball Bend boat ramp will be closed for duration of the total project. The total project is expected to complete in early summer 2024, field conditions and weather permitting.



TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions and pay attention in work zones and school zones.