Bridge project underway at Lake Whitney

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 10, 2022


The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began a project last week to construct a new SH 174 bridge near Kimball Bend Park at Lake Whitney. TxDOT says the new bridge and approaches will enhance safety for bridge traffic, including wider shoulders after construction.


The current bridge, constructed in 1950, is composed of two 12-foot lanes with three-foot shoulders. The newly constructed bridge will be two 12-foot lanes with 10-foot shoulders. Currently, the existing bridge is operating with a one-way traffic control configuration, which will remain in place during construction.


In about a week, the Kimball Bend boat ramp will be closed for duration of the total project. The total project is expected to complete in early summer 2024, field conditions and weather permitting.


TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions and pay attention in work zones and school zones.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s