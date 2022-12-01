Bosque County Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 1, 2022

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Team concluded an investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in Hill County Friday, November 25.



According to the sheriff’s office, investigators converged on an active narcotics transaction in the parking lot of the Cedron Creek Package Store located on FM 1713, just inside Bosque County, at approximately 9:30 a.m.



Authorities emphasized that the business was closed at the time and had no participation, knowledge or involvement in this incident.



On scene, Jason James Payne and Rose Mary Payne of Hill County were apprehended. A third suspect was also apprehended, and positive identification was pending.



Investigators seized 28 grams of heroin-based ecstasy and 1,200 “hits” of LSD, along with approximately $3,600 in cash.



The suspects were booked into the Bosque County jail on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A, over 80 abuse units under 4,000 abuse units and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 over four grams under 200 grams. Both charges are first-degree felonies.



According to the sheriff’s office, future arrests are pending based on the investigation.