Whitney’s Christmas parade, tree lighting set for Saturday

December 1, 2022

The City of Whitney will honor Hill County firefighters and the citizens of Whitney and surrounding areas this year with “A Country Christmas” Saturday, December 3, starting at 6 p.m.



The lighted parade will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a tree lighting, caroling and a time to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.



The parade will begin on San Jacinto Street near Whitney Intermediate School. Then it will take a left on Washington Avenue, cross Colorado Street and go to San Marcus Street, take a left on San Marcus Street and a left on Polk Street, returning back to San Jacinto Street.



The parade grand marshal will be Andy Anderson, chief meteorologist for KCEN TV Channel 6.



To make the City of Whitney community Christmas tree more personal, event organizers are encouraging community members to bring a personalized ornament with their name and the date to place on the Christmas tree in Whitney. Organizers ask that the ornaments are unbreakable, made of plastic or wood.



Whitney community members can write their own name on the personalized ornament or the name of a loved one who has passed to commemorate them. Those who wish to bring an ornament can gather at the Christmas tree in Downtown Whitney at 5 p.m. so that they can hang their ornament on the tree before the parade starts.



Entry forms for the parade can be picked up at Whitney City Hall or Lake Whitney Public Library and will be accepted until Wednesday, November 30.



For more information or to sign up for the parade, contact Pam Townley at 254-266-3405.