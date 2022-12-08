Chamber to host Christmas Bazaar downtown Saturday

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 7, 2022

The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce will host its 13th annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sidewalk vendors will sell baked goods, arts and crafts and other items, and downtown merchants will offer holiday specials.



Vendor spaces are available for the event.



Live entertainment is also planned throughout the day, including Elvis tribute artist Hunter Cole, country artist DeWayne Terry and Don Obeidin, who performs music from the 1950s and 1960s, along with country music and more.



End Zone Sports Grill and Build 1 Way Construction have also scheduled a community holiday feast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at End Zone. The meal is free to the public, and donation boxes will be set up to accept new toys to be distributed to children this Christmas.



There will be street closures on Brazos Street, from Washington Street to Railroad Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information or to sign up as a vendor, contact Janice Sanders at the chamber at 254-694-2540.