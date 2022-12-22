Garden Club celebrates Christmas Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News December 22, 2022 The Lake Whitney Garden Club had a holiday party at The Place at Lake Whitney Thursday, December 8. Flutist Debbie Hamner played Christmas carols while a lunch prepared by the event center staff was served. Planning for the party was handled by the Christmas Party Committee, which made carnation bracelets for each member in attendance along with a variety of homemade desserts to enjoy. Several club members made festive centerpieces that were prizes for two lucky people per table. Sisters’ Garden in Whitney generously provided a $5 gift certificate for each attendee, and the party ended with a gift exchange and door prizes. Pictured are the newly elected officers for 2023, Beth Woolsey, President Linda Jones, Chris Cage and Lisa Vought. Debbie Hamner plays Christmas carols to entertain the party attendees.Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related