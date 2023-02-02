Hill County Fair Grand Champion

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 1, 2023

Keeli Peters of Whitney FFA showed the grand champion market steer at the Hill County Fair. The steer brought $15,100 during Saturday’s market auction from the following buyers: Citizens State Bank, Rocking W Energy Services, Watt Wealth Management, First National Bank of Central Texas, Cielo Energy Consulting, Rafael Hernandez III, KLM Oil and Gas, St. Peter Metal Works, Salt & Light Church, Ronnie Eason Consulting, ICE Construction, Dap Consulting, WMD Consulting, Scott Estill, Poore Family Feed, Hill County Farm Bureau, Rockin R Cattle and Hilco United. Pictured (l to r) are: Diana Peters, Brad Coffelt, Brock Wallace, Jim Cato, Johnathon Peters, Keeli Peters and Caitlin Poore. More fair results will be featured in upcoming issues of The Lakelander. Photo courtesy of lainieslivestock.com